Sambalpur: Untimely rain and hailstorm lashed in different parts of western Odisha on Monday evening. The rain has badly damaged harvested paddy crops and vegetables.

Many areas of Rengali’s the hailstorm occurred. There was a sudden burst rain came at 7:30 pm and destroyed many house in Kinoleie areas.

Collector Samarth Verma has directed to the Tahasildars of affected areas for monitoring and also asked to gives them compensation those who affected.