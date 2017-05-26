Unscheduled power cut: Nesco engineer greeted with shoe garland

Keonjhar: Irate electricity consumers today garlanded an official of Northern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha Limited (Nesco) at Keonjhar, with shoes in protest against unscheduled power cuts in their area.

The local residents also locked the door of the Nesco alleging that the power company officials were not taking steps to address the power cut issue.

“We have been suffering from power cuts for nearly seven to nine hours every day this summer. The electricity officials are not even addressing our complaints,” said a local resident.

Nesco engineer Maheswar Sethy was forced to put on a shoe garland around his neck. He was later released only after giving an assurance that he would take up the power line repair works immediately.

“The repair works will start within a month. A process has been initiated to set up a new electric grid. Once this is completed, the problems relating to the power cut will be resolved,” said Sethy.