Unprecedented! Press conference by 4 senior SC Judges

New Delhi: For the first time ever in India, four senior Judges of the Supreme Court addressed the media on Friday, appealing the nation to save their institution if they want democracy in the country to survive.

The four Judges expressed their displeasure with the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra and with the way he was assigning cases.

Justice J Chelameswar, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Kurian Joesph addressed the press conference on the lawns of Justice Chelameswar’s official residence here.

An independent judiciary is essential for a functioning democracy, they said. Asked if they believed the Chief Justice should be impeached, they said, “Let the nation decide.”

The four judges’ wrote a letter to the CJI two months ago, airing their grievances about selective assigning of important cases to judges who are junior to them.

“The convention of recognizing the privilege of the Chief Justice to form the roster and assign cases to different members/benches of the court is a convention devised for a disciplined and efficient transaction of business of the court but not a recognition of any superior authority, legal or factual of the Chief Justice over the colleagues,” they said in the letter.

“The CJI is only the first amongst the equals-nothing more or nothing less”, they added.