Unmanned drone Banshee ready for flight test

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Balasore: After a couple of trials, an advanced and upgraded version of UK-made unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Banshee is all set to go for actual flight trials from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur-on-sea off Odisha coast on Thursday.

Banshee is a pilot-less target aircraft designed to be used as a target for surface-to-air and air-to-air weapon systems. Equipped with integrated GPS, autonomous waypoint navigation and digital telemetry systems, the UAV is suitable for use on land and at sea.

Military sources said a team of officials is camping here for the flight test. Two rounds of internal trials were conducted from the launching complex-III of the test facility on Tuesday.

However, the length of the aircraft is about 2.84 metres, wingspan 2.49 metres and height 0.86 metre while it weighs around 73 kg. Travelling at a maximum speed of 486 km/h, it can fly nearly 55 minutes with a service ceiling of 26,000 feet. It has an operational range of 100 km.

