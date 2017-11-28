Unique protest by art, physical education teachers demanding job regularisation

Bhubaneswar: The members of Odisha Kala ‘O’ Krida Sikhyaka Mahasangha (A Union of Art and Physical Education instructors) staged a unique demonstration today playing musical instruments and singing in front of the official residence of School & Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra demanding regularisation of jobs.

They demanded regularisation of jobs of all the part-time instructors appointed at Upper Primary Schools, implementation of terms and conditions for appointment of part-time teachers and providing training facility to untrained Physical Education teachers.

The agitating teachers were later detained by police.

On the other hand, being asked by media persons, the minister said they have been appointed contractually. We will consider their demand of job regularisation.