Unique helmet invention: Odia boy received President’s award

Angul: Odisha’s Jitendra Sahu from Angul district has developed a unique helmet without wearing which a rider cannot start his motorcycle.This unique innovation has led him to receive award from the President of the country, including Rs 50,000 cash from the National Innovation Foundation.

The helmet works on the principle same as a remote controlled television .The sensor in the helmet would l help start the bike. Once a person, puts on the helmet, the sensor present therein comes in contact with the head, triggering it and subsequently, the bike.

Sahu not been hailing from science background, entered into this venture when he was in Class-XII. However, he said that electric products have always caught his fancy. Currently working on a hearing device for the deaf and mute, Sahu is working as a contractual worker with Angul in NALCO.