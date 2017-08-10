PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Union Petroleum Min writes to CM, pleads to consider demands of 108 ambulance staff

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
petroleum

Bhubaneswar: Union Petroleum and Natural gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik requesting him to consider the demands of 108.

Ambulance service staff including payment of wages, maintenance of vehicles and stopping their harassment.

In his letter, Pradhan stated that 108 ambulance staffs want wages on a fixed date, overtime allowance as per labour laws, periodic revision of wages, proper maintenance of vehicles and equipments and stopping harassment of the staff by some senior officers.

He requested the Chief Minister to take up the matter and take the necessary action.

“The emergency medical technicians (EMTs) are foot soldiers of the emergency medical ambulance services (EMAS) and their hard work not only makes healthcare reach the doorsteps of patients but save precious human lives,” stated Pradhan.

