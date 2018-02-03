Union Minister Uma Bharti admitted to AIIMS for high BP

New Delhi: Union Minister Uma Bharti has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) due to problems of hypertension, according to hospital authorities.

Bharti was admitted on Friday at the hospital’s new private ward.

“Uma BhartiJi was admitted yesterday (Friday) for problems of hypertension. She is stable and is undergoing required medication,” said the hospital authorities.

Bharti was earlier admitted to AIIMS in 2016 and 2017, due to problems of chest pain and hypertension.