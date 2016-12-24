Union Minister Manoj Sinha injured in a road accident

Uttar Pradesh: Union Minister of Railways and Communications Manoj Sinha was injured in a road accident here in Gorakhpur area of the city on Friday sustaining fracture in his left arm.
The accident occurred at around 7:15 pm on the Tapti river bridge when he was journeying from Barabanki to Gorakhpur in the state .
The 57-year-old minister was initially admitted Apollo Hospital and later shifted to the Railway Hospital.
As per sources, the accident took place when the vehicle ahead of the minister’s car in the cavalcade suddenly applied brakes to avoid hitting a man. The car carrying Sinha hit the vehicle from behind and in the impact, the minister sustained injury.