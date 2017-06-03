Union Minister Maneka Gandhi to undergo gall bladder surgery at AIIMS

New Delhi: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi (AIIMS) for a gall bladder-related ailment, is to undergo surgery in the next few days.
This was confirmed by her son and BJP MP Varun Gandhi through his twitter handle.
“My mother was admitted to AIIMS last night, where she will undergo surgery in the next few days. I thank everyone for their blessings and prayers”, he tweeted.
The women and child development (WCD) minister on Friday complained of stomach pain while she was on a visit to her constituency Pilibhit and was rushed to New Delhi. She had earlier been taken to a hospital in Pilibhit where an ultrasound detected stones in her gall bladde, as per sources.