Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Odisha Govt should focus on quality medical education

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said the Odisha Government “should focus on quality medical education for producing trained doctors, not ‘Munna Bhai MBBSs’”. He said this referring to the private Hi-Tech medical college in the State.

He said this while commenting over the Baripada medical college issue. “If the State Government is happy playing politics on the issue, it is welcome. But they should fulfil all criteria and keep documents ready as a medical college cannot open through short cuts,” said Pradhan.

Health Minister Pratap Jena, on the other hand, alleged that Pradhan is “jealous” as the State Government got the permission after concerted efforts from the Supreme Court’s panel.