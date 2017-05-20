Headlines

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Odisha Govt should focus on quality medical education

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
dharmendra pradhan

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said the Odisha Government “should focus on quality medical education for producing trained doctors, not ‘Munna Bhai MBBSs’”. He said this referring to the private Hi-Tech medical college in the State.
He said this while commenting over the Baripada medical college issue. “If the State Government is happy playing politics on the issue, it is welcome. But they should fulfil all criteria and keep documents ready as a medical college cannot open through short cuts,” said Pradhan.

Health Minister Pratap Jena, on the other hand, alleged that Pradhan is “jealous” as the State Government got the permission after concerted efforts from the Supreme Court’s panel.

Related Items:
Comments

Most Popular

mothers mothers
7.4K
Entertainment

In Pics Mother’s Day special : Odia actors with their mothers
Satyajeet Jena Satyajeet Jena
5.2K
Entertainment

AR Rahman offers Satyajeet Jena an internship after a spotless performance
creature creature
2.3K
International

Scientists identify 15m creature washed up on an Indonesian beach
Ransomware Ransomware
1.7K
Headlines

Ransomware Cyber attack first hits Berhampur city hospital in Odisha
Padmalaya Nanda Padmalaya Nanda
1.6K
Entertainment

Naveen wishes luck to Little Miss Universe finalist Padmalaya Nanda
To Top