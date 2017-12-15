Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to launch ‘CNG Supply’ in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will launch supply of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and CNG-run scooters in Bhubaneswar and lay the foundation stones for two new pipelines which are connected to the mainline.

In addition, GAIL (India) Limited will sign term-sheets with industrial customers for supply of Natural Gas and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for skill development of local youth in the presence of the Pradhan.

This was announced by GAIL Director (Projects) Dr Ashutosh Karnatak at a press conference here today. Among others Ms Vandana Chanana (ED, CC&CSR), Mr K B Singh (ED, ER), Mr S K Pathak, CGM and Mr A K Srivastava were present at this occasion.

GAIL is implementing the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga and also the City Gas Distribution (CGD) projects in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

The Union Minister will inaugurate CNG stations in Chandrasekharpur and Patia on 16 December 2017. Two more stations are being constructed in Khandagiri and Tamando. Over the coming years, 25 CNG stations will be commissioned in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to supply CNG to vehicles.

Initially, natural gas will reach Bhubaneswar in special containers called “cascades” which will be transported by road from Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh. Later, Natural Gas will be supplied through the 2655 km long Jagdishpur – Haldia & Bokaro – Dhamra Natural Gas Pipeline (JHBDPL), popularly known as the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga. The Hon’ble Minister will also lay the foundation stones for new Dhamra – Angul 36 inch main line and Bhubaneshwar – Cuttack – Paradip 12 inch spur line on December 17, 2017 which are part of this pipeline project.

CNG Project

CNG is one of the most environment-friendly fuels as compared to conventional fuels because it has no impurities such as sulphur or lead. It is safe because it is lighter than air and rises up in case of leakage. Moreover, it is unlikely to ignite because of high ignition temperature of approximately 585 degree Celsius. It is also economical as compared to conventional fuels. CNG being an economical, environment friendly, convenient and safer fuel is a Happy Fuel for every user.

The Minister will also launch of CNG-run scooters in the city. Earlier, these were available only in Delhi, Mumbai and Pune. To make it convenient for people to convert their two-wheelers to CNG, GAIL has associated with Bank of Maharasthra to launch a unique financing scheme which will enable the user to convert his or her scooter by paying an EMI of Rs. 500 every month. Further, tie up for other banks like Punjab National Bank are also being done on similar lines.

Three kit manufacturers have been approved by Transport Commissioner, Odisha for retrofitting of CNG kits in vehicles. Kit manufacturers have also appointed their dealers for Bhubaneswar. Awareness programmes have been conducted for Auto Rickshaw owners and drivers and such initiatives would be continued in future also for the smooth transition of vehicles to CNG.

The commencement of supply of CNG is a major step towards the fulfillment of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s dream of developing a gas-based economy and linking Eastern India to the country’s Natural Gas Grid.

The overall capital expenditure for the Bhubaneswar and Cuttack CGD projects will be Rs. 1,700 crores, of which Rs 400 crores will be spent in the next three to five years.

Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga in Odisha

In Odisha, the Natural Gas Pipeline will be constructed at an estimated investment of Rs 4,000 crores and have a length of about 769 km covering 13 districts, i.e., Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Debagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khordha, Puri and Kendrapara & will connect major industrial clusters of Khurdha, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kalinganagar, Jajpur and Paradip.

Tie-ups with Industrial Customers in Odisha

On the occasion, GAIL will sign term-sheets for supply of Natural Gas to major industries in steel and aluminum sector in the state. This will enable switch over from existing fuels to cleaner, safer, convenient, economical and happy fuel – natural gas.

Skill Development for Odisha

A MoU will be signed in the presence of the Minister between National Skill Development Collaboration, GAIL, Skill Development Institute, Bhubaneshwar and Labour Net Services India Private Limited to collaborate for training local unemployed youth to ensure their employability in various important jobs related to the Natural Gas Pipeline Project. They would be provided training in important trades such as Pipe-fitters (City Gas Distribution), Pipe-fitters (Oil & Gas), Instrumentation Mechanic (Oil and Gas), Industrial Welder (Oil & Gas) and Salesmen-cum-Operators for CNG stations, etc.