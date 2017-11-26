Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh leaves for Russia to sign 2 key pacts

New Delhi: During the three-day visit of Home Minister Rajnath Singh to Moscow, India and Russia will sign two key pacts for cooperation in tackling all forms of terrorism and jointly fighting the smuggling of narcotics.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh left for Russia on Sunday will sign an agreement on cooperation between the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Interior of the Russian Federation in combating terrorism and organised crime.

The signing of a comprehensive security agreement on cooperation in combating terrorism and organized crime with the Ministry of Interior of the Russian Federation would reinforce the relationship between India and Russia through exchange and sharing of information, expertise, best practices and would help in curbing terrorism and enhancing security in the region.

Rajnath Singh will also hold meetings with Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary, Security Council of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Puchkov, Minister of Civil Defence, Emergency Situations and Disaster Relief of the Russian Federation and Alexander Bortnikov, Director, Federal Security Service of Russia. He will pay a visit to the National Crisis Management Centre (EMERCOM) under the Ministry of Situations.

As both the countries have a long history of close cooperation on matters of shared security concerns, this visit will provide an opportunity to further cement and strengthen the mutually beneficial bilateral ties between both the countries.