Union Home Minister chairs 12th meeting of Standing Committee of Inter-State Council

New Delhi: The Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the 12th meeting of the Standing Committee of Inter-State Council (ISC), here on Saturday.

Addressing the meeting, Rajnath Singh said that a number of steps have been taken in recent years by the Central Government to promote cooperative federalism. He said that the meeting of the Inter-State Council, which was held in July 2016, happened after a gap of 10 years.

Subsequent to that, meetings of the Standing Committee of the Inter-State Council are being periodically convened to lend speed and purpose to the process of harmonizing Center State relations, he said.

The Home Minister said that Volumes-I & II were discussed during the eleventh meeting of the Standing Committee in April this year and Volumes-VI and VII will be discussed during the next meeting of the Standing Committee.

Rajnath Singh said that the recommendations of the Standing Committee on Punchhi Commission’s report will then be placed before the Inter-State Council, headed by the Prime Minister.

The meeting of the Committee was attended by the Union Ministers of Finance and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley; Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawar Chand Gehlot, the Chief Minister (CM) of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh, CM Odisha Naveen Patnaik, CM Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje Scindia and CM Tripura Manik Sarkar as members. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Law and Justice, Hardeep S Puri, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development were present as special invitees. States of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh were represented by their ministers.

Representatives of 30 Union Ministries/Departments and 7 State Governments were also present to assist the Committee in its deliberations.