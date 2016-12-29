Union Cabinet nod for International Solar Alliance Pact

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved India’s ratification of International Solar Alliance Agreement launched last year jointly by India and France on the sidelines of 21st Conference of Parties on United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The government has given ex-facto approval to the proposal of Ministry of New & Renewable Energy. With the ratification coming into effect retrospectively from 2015 India will work together with a number of nations to innovate, work, research on solar and other renewable energy.

The alliance is dedicated to bring together 121 solar empowered countries for better coordinated research, low cost financing and rapid development of solar power. Its headquarters is based at National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) premises at Gurugram in Haryana with an interim secretariat as its head.

So far 25 nations and UNDP, World Bank have pledged their membership to the alliance.