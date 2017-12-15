Headlines

Union Cabinet clears triple talaq bill

New Delhi: In a major development, the union cabinet on Friday cleared triple talaq bill. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting held this afternoon.

The government hopes to get parliament clearance for it during the short winter session that began today.

The Supreme Court, in August, had passed the order terming the practice of instant Talaq (divorce) as “unconstitutional.”

The apex court by a majority of 3:2 had ruled that the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims is “void”, “illegal” and “unconstitutional”.

