Union Cabinet approves Gaganyaan project

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has approved Rs 10,000 crore plan to send 3 Indians into space for 7 days.

The project was approved on Friday.

Christened as the Gaganyaan project under which a three-member crew will be sent to space for at least seven days.

The Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the project will cost Rs 10,000 crore.

Talking to the media he said the Gaganyaan project was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech.

The Prime Minister had said the mission will be undertaken by 2022.

India has already entered into agreements with Russia and France for assistance in the ambitious project.