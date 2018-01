New Delhi: The Union Budget 2018 will be presented on February 1, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said today. The minister further said that the budget session of the parliament will be conducted from January 29 to April 6, 2018.

The Phase 1 of the session will be held from January 29 to February 9 while the second phase will be from March 5 to April 6, Kumar said.

Budget 2018 will be presented by the finance minister Arun Jaitley for the financial year 2018-19.