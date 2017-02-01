Union budget: 5102 cr rail package, Chandikhol oil reservoir for Odisha

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabled the 2017-18 Railway Budget and General Budget today in Lok Sabha. Odisha has been allocated Rs 5102 crore rail package and an oil reservoir will soon come up in Chandikhol, Jaitley announced.

Earlier, through a letter to the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had demanded Rs 5870 crore under railway budget. Since for the first time in 90 years the railway budget was merged with the general budget, the project wise details have not been shared with different states and will be later shared by the Finance Ministry.

Overall, the finance minister has allocated Rs 1,31,000 crore for railway budget. Many stations will also be developed under this year’s budget. The allocation for Odisha includes East Cost railway, South East Railway, South East Central railways projects.

Odisha had been allocated Rs 657.60 crore in 2009-10, Rs 900.3 crore in 2010-11, Rs 1100.3 crore in 2011-12, Rs 719.3 crore in 2012-13, Rs 812.5 crore in 2013-14, Rs 1465 crore in 2014-15, Rs 3712 crore in 2015-16 and Rs 4682 crore in the budget for 2016-17.

In the general budget, a crude oil reservoir has been announced to come up at Chandikhol in Jajpur. Apart from Odisha, another such oil reservoir will come up at Rajasthan’s Bikaner, the Finance minister said.