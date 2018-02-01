Union Budget 2018: Exports seen growing at 15 per cent in 2017-18

Headlines

New Delhi: The country’s exports are likely to expand by about 15 per cent in 2017-18, said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while presenting Union Budget 2018-19 on Thursday.

The country’s merchandise shipments rose 12.36 per cent to USD 27.03 billion in December 2017.

Cumulatively, exports during April-December 2017-18 grew by 12.05 per cent to USD 223.512 billion.

Total exports value was recorded at USD 274.64 billion in 2016-17, up from USD 262.29 billion in the preceding year.

Currently, the government provides export incentives through two schemes merchandise and services export from India scheme.

In December last year, the government announced incentives worth Rs 8,450 crore to boost exports of goods and services, mainly from labour-intensive sectors.

