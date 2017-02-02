Union Budget 2017-18 falls short of expectations, Naveen and Amat disappointed

Bhubaneswar: The budget 2017-18 presented by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday disappointed Odisha as it failed to take appropriate policy measure for people who suffered after demonetization.

Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik on Wednesday has said that he was expecting something spectacular for the common people in the State.

He said that the budget has nothing special for common men and no provision for development of Koraput-Balangir-Kalahandi (KBK) region. He also said there is no mention about banking facilities in unbanked areas in the State.

Furthet he said that the state where the people are facing the cash crunch situation with the demonetization move, there was expectation of something spectacular for the common men in the Union Budget. He stated that the Union Budget 2017-18 is a mixed bag and falls short of expectations on many counts.

Speaking on railway allocation to the state, he said that he had urged the Government of India to provide Rs 5870 crore for various railway infrastructure projects in the state but only Rs 5102 crore has been sanctioned this year, which is a meager increase of 9 percent over the last year’s allocation.

There was no new announcement made for the state excluding the plan to set up crude oil reservoir at Chandikhol and nationwide celebration of Buxi Jagabandhu.

As per State Finance Minister Pradip Amat, the union Budget 2017-18 is disappointing on the grounds of;