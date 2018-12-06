Uniform Syllabus, common entrance soon in all varsities in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A common syllabus and a common entrance test for UG and PG students will be introduced in all universities across the state from the next academic year.

A decision in this effect was taken at a meeting of the state High Education Council on Thursday.

According to sources, the decision was taken on the basis of the recommendations of five sub-committees formed to suggest reforms in higher education.

The sub-committees comprising vice-chancellors of different universities made several suggestions including the common choice based credit syllabus, common entrance test for UG and PG courses, timely conduct of examination and other reforms in the universities across Odisha.

According to sources, the Students’ Academic Management System (SAMS) will be roped in for the management of the common entrance examination, said sources.