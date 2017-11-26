Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim reportedly depressed over son choosing to become cleric

New Delhi: Absconding underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s son Moin Nawaz D. Kaskar (31) has turned his back on the “family business” is a devout Muslim who has chosen to become a Maulana, or a cleric-cum-religious teacher, according to sources.

For this, Dawood is reported to be suffering from bouts of depression.

During the questioning of Dawood’s brother Iqbal Kaskar, this information was revealed. He also told the police that Dawood was not happy with the decision taken by his son.

Iqbal further said that Dawood was in depression after his son embraced the religious path and turned Maulana.

Moin does not endorse his father’s business. He moved out of the Clifton home in Karachi and lives with his wife and children separately, said Iqbal.

The investigators are hopeful that in the coming days, Iqbal may reveal more information about Dawood’s future activities.