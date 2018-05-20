Headlines

Undertrial prisoner dies in Sambalpur hospital

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Undertrial prisoner dies

Sambalpur: An undertrial prisoner died while undergoing treatment at Sambalpur district headquarters hospital on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Prasanna Sahu, an inmate of Jayapatna jail in Kalahandi district.

According to reports, Sahu reported his illness to the jail authorities on Thursday, following which he was admitted at the hospital.

However, his health condition suddenly deteriorated this morning while undergoing treatment. Later, he was declared dead by the attending doctors.

“Sahu was serving life imprisonment on murder charges and an inquiry will be conducted to ascertain the exact reason behind his death,” a police official said.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Papu Pom Pom Papu Pom Pom
3.1K
Headlines

Papu Pom Pom critical, likely to be air-lifted to Delhi AIIMS
lovebirds commit suicide lovebirds commit suicide
2.7K
Headlines

Rejected by families, lovebirds commit suicide
ICSE ICSE
1.0K
Headlines

ICSE, ISC Board result 2018 declared: Swayam Das Class 10 topper
To Top