Undertrial prisoner dies in Sambalpur hospital

Sambalpur: An undertrial prisoner died while undergoing treatment at Sambalpur district headquarters hospital on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Prasanna Sahu, an inmate of Jayapatna jail in Kalahandi district.

According to reports, Sahu reported his illness to the jail authorities on Thursday, following which he was admitted at the hospital.

However, his health condition suddenly deteriorated this morning while undergoing treatment. Later, he was declared dead by the attending doctors.

“Sahu was serving life imprisonment on murder charges and an inquiry will be conducted to ascertain the exact reason behind his death,” a police official said.