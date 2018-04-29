Undertrial prisoner dies at MKCG hospital

Berhampur: An undertrial prisoner died here today while undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College & Hospital.

The deceased, identified as Shivram Pradhan (25), a resident of Digpahandi area in Ganjam district was serving his jail term in Chatrapur sub-jail.

He was arrested by police eight months ago on charges of illegal supply of ganja.

He sustained injuries after slipped in the jail bathroom this morning and was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition where he breathed his last.

However, the family of Pradhan raised suspicion over his sudden death.