Undertrial escapes from jail in Ganjam

Ganjam: An undertrial prisoner managed to give the police officials a slip and escaped from Kodala sub-jail in Ganjam district on Thursday.

The escaped prisoner, identified as Santosh Behera, was lodged in the jail after being arrested in connection with robbery cases. He was arrested on September 1 by Kabisurjyanagar police.

According to sources, Santosh managed to flee by pushing aside one police officer who was present near the gate as the security was not tight enough.

Earlier, another prisoner named Babu Behera had fled Bhanjanagar sub-jail on September 11.