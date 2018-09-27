PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Undertrial escapes from jail in Ganjam

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
undertrial prisoner

Ganjam: An undertrial prisoner managed to give the police officials a slip and escaped from Kodala sub-jail in Ganjam district on Thursday.

The escaped prisoner, identified as Santosh Behera, was lodged in the jail after being arrested in connection with robbery cases. He was arrested on September 1 by Kabisurjyanagar police.

According to sources, Santosh managed to flee by pushing aside one police officer who was present near the gate as the security was not tight enough.

Earlier, another prisoner named Babu Behera had fled Bhanjanagar sub-jail on September 11.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

trains trains
2.3K
Headlines

Know the trains cancelled, diverted in Odisha
organic farming policy organic farming policy
1.1K
Headlines

Odisha formulates Organic Farming Policy
Rafale deal Rafale deal
1.1K
Headlines

Rafale Deal: Ex-French Prez contradicted himself; Dassault chose Reliance on its own, says Jaitley
To Top