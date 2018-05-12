Under-trial prisoner found hanging inside Jharpada Special Jail

Bhubaneswar: Body of an under-trial prisoner was found hanging inside the cell of Jharpada Special Jail in the capital city in the wee hours on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Jitendra Biswal.

According to reports, the security staff of the Jharpada Special Jail found the body hanging inside a cell in the wee hours on Saturday and immediately informed the jail warden.

The jail authorities informed the matter to police and a team of Laxmisagar police rushed to the jail. Police took the body to the Capital Hospital where he was declared ‘brought dead’ by the doctors.

Police have informed the matter to the family members of the deceased and begun investigation into the case.

The body would be sent for post-mortem later in the day, police said.