Under-trial prisoner accused in murder of four escapes from court in Angul

Pragativadi News Service
Under-trial prisoner

Angul: An under-trial prisoner accused of killing four persons escaped from the premises of Angul court today.

The absconded accused, identified as Jhasketan Rout alias Jharu, fled the spot with a mobile phone of police personnel by breaking the grill of a urinal inside the court premises.

He was brought to the court for hearing in connection with the murder case.

The Jarapada police had arrested Jhasketan on February 12 in 2016 in connection with the murder of two persons and following marathon rounds of intense grilling, he reportedly confessed to have murdered another two persons.

