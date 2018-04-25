Under-fire Delhi Daredevils captain Gautam Gambhir steps down; Shreyas Iyer to be new skipper

New Delhi: The Delhi Daredevils Captain Gautam Gamhir today stepped down as the skipper of the team, saying he just could not handle the pressure of the job.

Reportedly, the team has been doing consistently bad this season that may be one of the reason behind his withdrawal from captaincy. Gambhir played a crucial role for Kolkata Knight Riders while he was the captain there. Gambhir was not retained this season by KKR that led to widespread criticism for KKR.

Shreyas Iyer replaced him in the position but Gambhir will continue to be a part of the team that has lost four of its five matches so far and is placed bottom of the table at the eighth position.

“May be I was too desparate to turn things around and that can backfire. It could be the reason. I just couldn’t handle the pressure and when you don’t do that, you have to own that up as a leader,” Gambhir said in a press conference also attended by franchise CEO Hemant Dua and Coach Ricky Ponting. “I was sitting alone and thinking, I couldn’t handle the pressure. I was not good enough and that is all,” he added.

The 23-year-old Iyer is a top-order batsman and has scored two back-to-back half centuries in losing causes.