Under-construction building collapses in Ghaziabad, one dead

Ghaziabad: At least one person was killed and six others injured after a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in Ghaziabad’s Missal Gadi area in Dasna on Sunday afternoon.

Sources said the injured have been admitted in a nearby hospital, except a woman and a child who are said to be in a critical condition and have been referred to GTB hospital in Delhi.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, present at the spot, is trying to clear the debris on war footing basis to rescue several others who are still feared trapped inside. However continuous rain, water-logging and congested streets are causing hindrances in the process.

The building collapsed around 3 pm on Sunday. The locals and UP Police, who were the first responders rescued at least four labourers immediately, while NDRF team rescued the rest.

Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has directed District Magistrate and SSP Ghaziabad to visit the site of building collapse and to take immediate action for rescue operations along with NDRF and lodge an FIR and take action against those guilty.

The chief minister has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased’s next of kin and Rs 50,000 for the injured in the mishap.

In the meanwhile, the UP police have arrested six people in connection with the case.