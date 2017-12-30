Headlines

Unable to show Aadhaar card, Kargil martyr’s wife denied medical treatment, dies

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Aadhaar card

Sonipat: A Kargil martyr’s wife died on Friday after being refused to treatment on the grounds of lack of Aadhaar card in Haryana’s Sonipat.

The woman, who was in a serious condition, was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment by family members.

However, the hospital management refuted all allegations of denying treatment but admitted that Aadhaar is necessary for documentation.

Shakuntala Devi was not only suffering from throat cancer but was also a heart patient. She was the wife of Havaldar Laxman Dass who was posted with the 8th Jat Regiment in Muskoh valley near Kargil and died of bullet injuries during a gun battle with intruders on June 9, 1999, according to a source.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Delhi Delhi
1.4K
Latest News Update

23-year-old girl alleges rape by senior manager in Delhi
Railways Railways
874
Headlines

Over 2 lakh vacancies in Railways: Govt
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
844
Headlines

Odisha’s separated twins: Skin grafting carried out on Jaga’s skull

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top