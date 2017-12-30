Unable to show Aadhaar card, Kargil martyr’s wife denied medical treatment, dies

Sonipat: A Kargil martyr’s wife died on Friday after being refused to treatment on the grounds of lack of Aadhaar card in Haryana’s Sonipat.

The woman, who was in a serious condition, was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment by family members.

However, the hospital management refuted all allegations of denying treatment but admitted that Aadhaar is necessary for documentation.

Shakuntala Devi was not only suffering from throat cancer but was also a heart patient. She was the wife of Havaldar Laxman Dass who was posted with the 8th Jat Regiment in Muskoh valley near Kargil and died of bullet injuries during a gun battle with intruders on June 9, 1999, according to a source.