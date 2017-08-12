PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

UN delegation praise for KISS

Bhubaneswar: United Nations (UN) Under Secretary General Erik Solheim along with a high-level delegation visited the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) and the KIIT University here on Friday. Addressing the students of the KISS, he said the campuses of these two great institutions are fantastic. The institute is the only institution in the world where as many as 25.000 students are living in one campus.

He also said the world is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, who had four dreams. He dreamed for a poverty-free world. “We need to fight for a poverty-free world by 2030. Mahatma Gandhi believed in nature. We have to protect our nature. He always said cleanliness is godliness. We should keep our world clean. We should keep his dreams alive.”

Advising the students, Erik said; “You are the future of the world. You can make great your parents, family, society, country and the world.”

Dr Achyuta Samanta, founder of KISS and KIIT, gave welcome address while KISS secretary RN Dash proposed a vote of thanks.

