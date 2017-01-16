UN Behera takes oath as OERC Chairman

Bhubaneswar: Senior IAS officer and former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister UN Behera has been formally appointed as the new Chairman of Orissa Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC).

Behera took oath in presence of Governor SC Jamir here at the Raj Bhavan. Speaking to newsmen during the oath taking ceremony, he stressed on creating a good ambience for holistic development in the electricity scenario of the state which is generally a big indicator of developmental index. “Both distributors and producers of the electricity deserve to be given equal importance,” he said. Besides he also promised to give adequate attention and work towards providing consumers best services at affordable rates.

The 1983 IAS cadre Behera previously worked as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister after AP Padhi was appointed as the Chief Secretary. He was formally nominated for the OERC post few months after Satyaprakash Nanda retired.

In his place 1987 batch IAS Officer Rajesh Verma has been posted as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Similarly, 1995 IAS officer Hemant Sharma, CMD of GRIDCO & OPTCL has been given the additional charge of Energy.