Uliburu mining scam: Spl Vig Court frames charges against 8 accused

Bhubaneswar: In yet another development in Uliburu mining scam case, the Special Vigilance Court here on Monday framed charges against eight accused including Deepak Gupta, mines owner BK Mohanty and former Deputy Director of Mines of Joda Circle Manas Ranjan Mohanty.

The charges were framed under Sections /2, 420, 409, 468, 379 and 120 (B) of IPC against the eight accused.

Notably, Deepak was arrested by the Vigilance Directorate on September 4, 2013 for allegedly involved in the Rs 1800 crore mining scam at Uliburu in Keonjhar district.

However, chargesheet had been filed against 29 persons out of whom nine people including family members of Deepak were granted advance bail from the Orissa High Court.

Deepak illegally extracted iron ores beyond the permissible limit prescribed by the Government and made profit of Rs 1,400 crore causing a huge loss to the State exchequer.