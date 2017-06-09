UK election: British PM Theresa May loses majority, faces pressure to resign

London: British Prime Minister Theresa May faced pressure to resign on Friday after losing her parliamentary majority, plunging the country into uncertainty as Brexit talks loom.

The pound fell sharply amid fears the Conservative leader will be unable to form a government and could even be forced out of office after a troubled campaign overshadowed by two terror attacks.

With a handful of seats still to be declared, the Conservatives were predicted to win 319 seats, down from 331 in 2015 — yet another upset in a turbulent year since the EU referendum in June 2016.

The biggest shock so far has been the Liberal Democrat MP Nick Clegg losing his seat to a Labour candidate. He was deputy prime minister of the UK from 2010 to 2015 in a coalition government with the Conservatives.

Former SNP leader Alex Salmond was also defeated, losing his seat to a Conservative contender.

A total of 650 Westminster MPs will be elected, with about 45.8 million people entitled to vote.

A party needs 326 seats to have an overall majority.