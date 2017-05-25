UK bomber’s brother arrested in Libya while planning for another attack

Manchester: In a major breakthrough, the suspected bomber’s brother has been arrested in Libya after a massive search operation.
The probe into the Manchester suicide blast that killed at least 22 people at a pop concert dramatically widened Wednesday, with security services on two continents rounding up suspects.
The morning after the attack, police had said they believed that the suspect, 22-year-old Salman Abedi, a British citizen, had carried it out alone and had died in the blast he triggered.
“It’s very clear that this is a network we are investigating,” Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said.
Hopkins said police that four people have been arrested, including Abedi’s older brother, Ismail. A fifth suspect was later apprehended carrying “a suspicious package” in the town of Wigan, about 20 miles west of Manchester.
Monday’s explosion claimed victims as young as 8 and targeted fans of U.S. pop star Ariana Grande, who was performing at Manchester Arena.