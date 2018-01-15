UIDAI allows face recognition for Aadhaar authentication

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Monday allowed face recognition as additional means of Aadhaar authentication to be used in combination with existing ways such as fingerprint or iris scan.

The new authentication method will be launched by July 1, 2018. It will help all elderly or other facing issues with fingerprint authentication.

But the authority clarified that face recognition would be allowed “only in fusion mode” along with one more authentication factor – either fingerprint or iris or OTP – to verify the Aadhaar card holder.

This will not require any new reference data as photos of citizens is already on the Aadhaar database.

The UIDAI, last week, announced the biggest overhaul of the system by allowing Aadhaar owners to create and use a virtual ID to avoid sharing their unique identification numbers when using government and other services.