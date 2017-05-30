UGC to work on plan to make father’s name optional on degrees

Headlines

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) will soon work on a proposal to make father’s name on degrees optional after the HRD Ministry in-principle agreed to the suggestion made by Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi.

Following concerns raised by single mothers, Maneka Gandhi had last month written to Javadekar, urging him to change the rule that requires father’s name to be mandatory mentioned on a student’s degree certificate.

“Keeping in view the sensitivity of the single/separated mother, we need to make a provision for this purpose by changing rules/guidelines,” the letter added.

Last year, at the behest of Maneka, the Ministry of External Affairs had revised its passport application rules and announced that the name of only one parent, and not both, was enough, enabling single parents to apply for passports for their children.

