UGC releases list of 24 fake Universities including two of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of fake universities across the country. The UGC list comprises 24 “self-styled” and fake varsities across the country including two in Odisha.

Here is the full list:

1. Maithili University/Vishwavidyalaya, Darbhanga, Bihar.

2. Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj, Delhi.

3. United Nations University, Delhi.

4. Vocational University, Delhi.

5. ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi – 110008.

6. Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, New Delhi

7. Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, India, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK DEPOT, New Delhi110033

8. Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, Phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-110085

9. BadaganviSarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum (Karnataka)

10. St. John’s University, Kishanattam, Kerala

11. Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

12. Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, 80, Chowringhee Road, Kolkata- 20.

13. Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, 8-A, Diamond Harbor Road Builtech inn, 2nd Floor, Thakurpukur, Kolkata-700063.

14. Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi, UP/Jagatpuri, Delhi.

15. Mahila Gram Vidyapith/Vishwavidyalaya, (Women’s University) Prayag, Allahabad (UP)

16. Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad (UP)

17. National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur

18. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, (UP).

19. Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, KosiKalan, Mathura (UP).

20. Maharana Partap Shiksha NiketanVishwavidyalaya, Pratapgarh (UP).

21. Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad, Institutional Area, Khoda, Makanpur, Noida , Phase-II, (UP)

22. Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, AnupoornaBhawan, Plot No. 242, PaniTanki Road, Shaktinagar, Rourkela-769014.

23. North Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology, University Road Baripada, Distt. Mayurbhanj, Odisha-757003

24. Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, No. 186, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Pondicherry-605009

“Students and public at large are informed that at present following 24 self-styled and unrecognised institutions are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act in various parts of the country,” a notice issued by the UGC read.

“These universities have been declared as fake and are not entitled to confer any degrees,” it added.

The fake universities which have been found functioning in Odisha include Nababharat Shiksha Parishad in Rourkela and North Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology in Mayurbhanj district.