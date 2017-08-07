UGC NET exam on November 5, online registration from Aug 11

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the next UGC-NET for Junior Research Fellowship & Eligibility for Assistant Professor on 05th November, 2017 (Sunday).

The candidates who desire to appear in the test may see the detailed notification available on the website http://cbsenet.nic.in.

The candidates are required to apply online from 11 th August, 2017. The last date for applying online is 11th September, 2017 and fee can be paid up to 12th September, 2017.

CBSE will conduct NET in 85 subjects at 91 selected NET Examination Cities spread across the country.

The candidates who qualify for the award of Junior Research Fellowship are eligible to pursue research in the subject of their post-graduation or in a related subject and are also eligible for Assistant Professor.