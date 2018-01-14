U19 World Cup: India record 100-run victory over Australia

New Delhi: All-round India began their U19 World Cup campaign with a massive 100-run victory over Australia in Mount Maungauni.
Jack Edwards’s all-round show was in vain as fifties from India’s top-three set the team up for a 300-plus total before their bowlers wrapped up Australia for just 228 in reply.
Opting to bat first, Prithvi Shaw and Manjot Kalra thoroughly frustrated the Australians, posting a mammoth 180-run partnership for the opening wicket.
The Indian skipper fell in the 30th over, just six short of his hundred. Kalra, too, couldn’t get to his century, falling 14 short when India’s score just reached 200. Shubman Gill then hit a 54-ball 63 to take India past the 250-run mark.
Handy contributions from lower down the order further propelled the total to 328. Edwards, though, tad expensive, picked up four wickets for 65 runs. Australia, in reply, got off to a steady start but failed to recover once wickets started falling.
The opening stand was worth 57, post which Edwards carried on but didn’t have a steady partner at the other end for very long. His 73 helped Australia past the 150-mark but wickets at regular intervals meant Australia had fallen behind rather early.
Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi picked three wickets apiece to wrap up Australia’s innings in the 43rd over itself.