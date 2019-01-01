Two youths killed in accident, locals block road

Two youths killed
Mayurbhanj: Tension prevailed near Dundu village of Bahalada after locals blocked Ranchi-Vijayawada highway following the death of two youths in a road accident yesterday.

According to sources, two youths were killed after the SUV they were travelling in was hit by a truck on Monday. The youths died on the spot.

Irate people torched the truck after the accident.

People staged a road blockade this morning by placing the body on the road demanding compensation for the kin of the deceased. Vehicular traffic on Ranchi-Vijayawada highway was paralysed due to the blockade.

