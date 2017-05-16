Two youths drown in Mahanadi River

Jagatsinghpur: In a tragic incident, two youths drowned while taking bath in Mahanadi river near Tirtol in Jagatsinghpur district on Tuesday.

As per sources, four youths were taking bath in the river today morning near Tarapur Tarini temple in the district, while the two drowned after being dragged deep into the river apparently by the strong current while taking bath.

However, two of them went missing in the river.

Their bodies were fished out by the fire brigade personnel who rushed to the spot and carried out a search operation.

Meanwhile, police are investigating into the incident.