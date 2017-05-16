Headlines

Two youths drown in Mahanadi River

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Mahanadi

Jagatsinghpur: In a tragic incident, two youths drowned while taking bath in Mahanadi river near Tirtol in Jagatsinghpur district on Tuesday.

As per sources, four youths were taking bath in the river today morning near Tarapur Tarini temple in the district, while the two drowned after being dragged deep into the river apparently by the strong current while taking bath.

However, two of them went missing in the river.

Their bodies were fished out by the fire brigade personnel who rushed to the spot and carried out a search operation.

Meanwhile, police are investigating into the incident.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

mothers mothers
6.7K
Entertainment

In Pics Mother’s Day special : Odia actors with their mothers
Satyajeet Jena Satyajeet Jena
4.3K
Entertainment

AR Rahman offers Satyajeet Jena an internship after a spotless performance
SBI SBI
2.8K
Business

SBI to levy Rs 25 charge on all ATM withdrawals
Amrit Chatterjee Amrit Chatterjee
2.3K
Bollywood

Odisha boy leaves corporate job, becomes Bollywood actor
Minaketan Minaketan
1.8K
Latest News Update

Odia actor Minaketan Das battles with pancreatic cancer
To Top