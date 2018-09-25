Two women, teenager killed in lightning strikes in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Three persons including two women and a teenage boy were reportedly killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes across the state on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old boy died while his elder brother was critically injured after they were hit by lightning strike at Jharbeda village under Ghatagaon block in Keonjhar district.

The deceased was identified as Gurucharan Senapati. His brother Raju (26) sustained critical injuries in the lightning strike.

According to sources, Raju and Gurucharan along with two others were organizing a feast near the village when rain lashed the area. The sibling duo took shelter under a tree when lightning struck them. While Gurucharan died on the spot, Raju was critically injured. He was admitted to the district headquarters hospital.

In another incident, two women killed by lightning strike at Katiguda in Gudari block of Rayagada district.

According to sources, the women duo was returning home from their farmland after rain lashed the area when lightning hit them.