Two women Maoists surrendered before Malkangiri SP

Pragativadi News Service
Malkangiri: Two most wanted women Maoists surrendered before the district SP here today. Both had rewards on their heads for being caught.

The surrendered Maoists, Sumitra Madhvi and Jogi Madkami, were allegedly involved in various Mao activities and violence.

In 2008, Madkami, a resident of Santekaguda village in Kalimela block joined Maoists’ Andhra-Odisha Border Zonal Committee. She admitted of her involvement in Kurubar Pentamadhi murder case in 2011 and conspiring the Padia block office landmine explosion while Madhvi joined the AOB Mao organization in 2001 and is alleged to have participated in Rajul Konda attack on Police, Padia Panchayat office landmine explosion and Rammadhi murder case.

The state government had declared a reward of Rs 4 lakh for their arrest. They will be provided facilities as per rules of the government, said SP Mitrabhanu Mohapatra.

