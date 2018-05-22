Two villagers injured during gunfight between Maoists and SOG

Malkangiri: Two villagers were injured during an exchange of fire between Special Operation Group (SOG) jawans and Maoists near Kholibhitar village in Sunabeda forest of Nuapada district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the two villagers were cultivating their farmland when they were caught in the middle of the gunbattle. Sensing danger they began to run for their lives when bullets hit them.

They were immediately rushed to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla in a critical condition. However, it was not immediately ascertained whether the bullets from Maoists side or security force’s side hit them.

In a related development, the BSF jawans seized explosives and several Maoist articles from a cave during a combing operation in Bhejangiwada forest in Malkangiri district.

A hand-grenade, a country-made gun, an AK-47 magazine, bullets, gelatin sticks and detonators were seized by the security forces during the operation.