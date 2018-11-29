Two undertrials escape from court premises

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Two undertrials escape
5

Jeypore: Two undertrial accused fled from the Koraput court premises here, police said on Thursday.

According to sources, Lalbahadur Dorji of Jeypore and Paban Kumar Rao of Malkangiri managed to escape while they were been taken to be produced before the additional district judge on Wednesday.

Related Posts

Married woman hangs herself in Bhanjanagar

48-hour ‘Maha Bandh’ Over HC bench hits normal life in…

Couple injured in fire mishap succumb at SCBMCH

Lalbahadur was an accused in a rape case of a minor girl, dacoity and criminal conspiracy. Paban was also lodged in jail on similar charges.

A manhunt has been launched in the area to nab the duo, sources in police said.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.