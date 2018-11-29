Two undertrials escape from court premises

Jeypore: Two undertrial accused fled from the Koraput court premises here, police said on Thursday.

According to sources, Lalbahadur Dorji of Jeypore and Paban Kumar Rao of Malkangiri managed to escape while they were been taken to be produced before the additional district judge on Wednesday.

Lalbahadur was an accused in a rape case of a minor girl, dacoity and criminal conspiracy. Paban was also lodged in jail on similar charges.

A manhunt has been launched in the area to nab the duo, sources in police said.