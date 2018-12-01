Two traffic police personnel felicitated for incredible job

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Saturday felicitated two traffic police personnel for incredible contributions in their respective field of work.

The officials identified as Gyanedra Kumar Mallik and Rajalaxi Baliarsingh were honoured by Police Commissionerate Satyajit Mohanty.

Both the traffic officials were praised for the work they had rendered in recent past.

Gyanedra who is designated as traffic havildar was deployed at the Cuttack Bali Yatra where he helped a differently-abled man on a wheelchair. As per sources, the man on a wheelchair was trapped amidst the crowd in Bali Yatra field, when Gyanedra swung in to help him cross the road and even paved his way out of the massive crowd.

@Odisha_police @DCP_CUTTACK @dcpbbsr pic.twitter.com/KJsI8COY1t — COMMISSIONERATE POLICE (@cpbbsrctc) November 29, 2018



Similarly, earlier in November, Rajalaxmi, designated as traffic constable helped a visually-impaired person cross the busy roads in Bhubaneswar.

The CP had also praised Rajalaxmi’s action through their tweet, stating: “We Care: Congratulations Traffic Constable, Rajalaxmi Baliarsingh of Bhubaneswar. You are a role model.”

