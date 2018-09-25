Two terrorists killed in encounter in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar: Two terrorists were gunned down on Tuesday in an encounter with the security forces at Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir. Reportedly, the cross-firing is underway between the militants and the security forces in Tuzzar area of Baramulla.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists, 22 Army Rifles, Jammu-Kashmir Special Operations Group, and Central Reserve Police Force personnel launched a search operation in the area.

The operation turned into a gun battle when the terrorists opened fire on the jawans and tried to flee. However, the security forces killed two militants in the firing.

It is believed that the terrorists were linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba, although no official statement has been made in this regard from the army.

Notably, the army had killed five terrorists infiltrating through the Line of Control in Kupwara’s Tangdhar sector in the last two days. While two terrorists were killed on Sunday evening, three were gunned down on Monday.