Two suspected Pak spies detained near Indo-Pak border

New Delhi: Two suspected Pakistani spies were detained by the police on Sunday. One of the suspected spies was detained near the Indo-Pak border in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan , while the other was detained in Bihar’s Bhojpur.

This is not the first time a Pakistani spy has been arrested from Rajasthan.In August 2016, an alleged Pakistani spy was arrested from a hotel in Rajasthan.

Earlier this week, around 11 men suspected of having supplied information to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in Pakistan were arrested by the Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Madhya Pradesh Police.